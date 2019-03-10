Watch: SNL Mocks R Kelly’s CBS Interview with Gayle King

On this weekend’s broadcast of NBC’s “Saturday Night Live,” the show dedicated its cold open to ridiculing “CBS This Morning” co-host Gayle King‘s interview with embattled music artist R. Kelly.

During the interview last week, R. Kelly put on an emotional display for CBS viewers as King appeared unfazed.

“Saturday Night Live” made a mockery of that interview with Kenan Thompson as R. Kelly and Leslie Jone as CBS’s King.

“Please call me a victim,” Thompson’s R. Kelly said.

“You can start a rumor about any celebrity just like that,” Thompson’s Kelly later added. “All you got to do is push a button on your phone and say R. Kelly did this to me. And then attach a video of me doing that thing, and people will believe you. It’s scary.”

