Zeldin: If Rep. Omar Were Republican, the Dem Resolution ‘Would’ve Been Naming Names’

Sunday on New York AM 970 radio’s “The Cats Roundtable,” Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY) commented on the House resolution to condemn hate in response to Rep. Ilhan Omar’s (D-MN) numerous antisemitic remarks.

The Jewish Republican blasted the House Democrats, saying if Omar were a Republican, the resolution would have named her specifically for her antisemitism, much it like it did for Rep. Steve King (R-IA) in a resolution in January.

“In January, the House nearly unanimously voted to condemn white supremacy, naming a Republican member, removing that Republican member from his committee assignments. Now, after one antisemitic comment after another by this Democratic Member of Congress, instead of a resolution naming names and singularly, emphatically, unequivocally condemning antisemitism, and removing that Member from the House Foreign Affairs Committee; instead you had a resolution that kept getting diluted and watered down and filled with moral equivalency, which is dangerous,” Zeldin told host John Catsimatidis.

He continued, “If [Omar] was a Republican, this resolution would’ve been naming names, she would’ve been removed from the House Foreign Affairs Committee and we would be talking about antisemitism solely, singularly and forcefully.”

Zeldin added that the “general consensus” among his colleagues on both sides is that Omar “is going to continue to do and say bad things” that could end up harming the country.

