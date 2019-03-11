Dem Presidential Hopeful Buttigieg: Mike Pence Is the ‘Cheerleader of Porn Star Presidency’

Sunday during a CNN town hall, the mayor of South Bend, IN, and 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg called Vice President Mike Pence “the cheerleader of the porn star presidency.”

Host Jake Tapper asked, “Do you think Vice President Pence would be a better or worse president than President Trump?”

Buttigieg said, “I mean, I don’t know. It’s really strange. Because I used to at least believe that he believed in our — I’ve disagreed with him ferociously on these things — but I thought, well, at least he believes in our institutions, and he’s not personally corrupt. But then, how could he get on board with this presidency?. How could somebody who — you know, his interpretation of scripture is pretty different from mine, to begin with.”

He continued, “My understanding of scripture is that it is about protecting the stranger and the prisoner and the poor person and that idea of welcome. That’s what I get in the gospel when I’m in church. His has a lot more to do with sexuality and, I don’t know, a certain view of rectitude. But even if you buy into that, how could he allow himself to become the cheerleader of the porn star presidency? Is it that he stopped believing in scripture when he started believing in Donald Trump? I don’t know.”

