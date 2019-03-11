Dem Sen. Jones: ‘I’ve Got a Lot of Confidence in Mueller’ — ‘He Is Going to Do an Incredibly Thorough Job’

Monday, Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL) commented on the ongoing FBI special counsel Robert Mueller investigation, saying he has “a lot of confidence” in Mueller and his team to do a “thorough” investigation.

Jones said he will accept Mueller’s findings, but acknowledged Democrats and Republicans may not all be willing to accept the conclusions they do not agree with.

“I’ve got a lot of confidence in Mueller and the special counsel and their team to understand where they are, what they need to do and what can be completed for his investigation,” Jones said on CNN’s “New Day.”

“Enough confidence that if – and I know it’s a hypothetical – if this report comes back and says there’s no collusion that we found between the president or his associates with Russia, we didn’t find it, will then you say, okay, time to move on?” host John Berman asked.

“Well, I’ll say on that particular port, for sure,” Jones replied. “I’ve said from the very beginning we need to go where the evidence leads it and accept the conclusions. I think most folks that know Bob Mueller know that he is going to do an incredibly thorough job, and if there are things there that can be uncovered, he’s going to uncover them. But that doesn’t always lead to where a lot of people in the political world want it to lead. So, we’ll see how that goes. But I’m going to accept those conclusions because I believe he will have had the opportunity to do a very, very thorough job.”

