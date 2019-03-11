Scarborough Calls on Media to Pump the Brakes on AOC Coverage — ‘Keep Everything in Perspective’

Monday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” host Joe Scarborough called for members of the media to back off of obsessing over freshman Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), who he said is the media’s “latest fad.”

Scarborough, a former Republican congressman, recalled his time as a congressman, saying the press would “seize” on whatever “stupid” thing the freshmen would say, which he advised is now going on with Ocasio-Cortez, who he noted only got 15,000 votes to get elected.

“AOC, I think she won her primary, which was basically her election,” said Scarborough. “She got 15,000 votes. She won by 3,500 votes. She got 15,000 votes. Hillary Clinton got what, 63, 64, 65 million votes? I think the press needs to keep everything in perspective.”

He continued, “I know they like to chase the latest fad, but they’ve done it with the Republicans for years, focusing on stupid comments by backbenchers. I think they probably need to keep this in better perspective.”

