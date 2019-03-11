Schiff: It’ll Be Difficult to Impeach Without ‘Very Graphic Evidence’

Schiff: "Failed impeachment is not a good idea ... The evidence will have to be pretty overwhelming." Rep Brad Sherman, supporter of impeachment, to me on Pelosi's Trump isn't "worth it" comment: "You don't impeach Trump for him; you impeach Trump for the Constitution." pic.twitter.com/wvbzDfXr6g

While speaking to CNN Senior Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju on Monday, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) stated that it would be hard to get the Senate to vote to remove the president unless there is “very graphic” evidence that is “pretty overwhelming.”

Schiff said, “In the absence of very graphic evidence, it would be difficult to get the support in the Senate needed to make an impeachment successful. So, again, my feeling is, let’s see what Bob Mueller produces, but the evidence will have to be pretty overwhelming.”

