Biden to Fire Fighters Union: Save Your Energy, I May Need It in a Few Weeks

In a speech to the International Association of Fire Fighters on Tuesday, former Vice President Joe Biden teased a potential 2020 run for the Democratic presidential nomination.

Biden told attendees to “save your energy,” and added that he might need it in a few weeks.

The former vice president also told the audience to “be careful what you wish for.”

Biden is perceived to be an automatic frontrunner by many political watchers the moment he makes an announcement official.

