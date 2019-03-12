Biden: Trump’s Budget Is Making Middle Class Pay for Tax Cuts for the Rich

“I was gonna stay away from this, but I can’t,” Biden said, addressing the Trump administration's newly released budget proposal. "Something they gave millionaires and billionaires, excessive tax breaks, and who are they asking to pay for it? Middle class families like you." pic.twitter.com/nmLQpEzU5D

During a speech before the International Association of Fire Fighters on Tuesday, former Vice President Joe Biden criticized President Trump’s budget and said it is asking the middle class to pay for tax breaks for millionaires and billionaires.

Biden said, “I was gonna stay away from this, but I can’t. Did you see the budget was just introduced? It cuts $845 billion, almost a trillion dollar cut in Medicare, and almost a quarter trillion, $240 billion cut in Medicaid. Why? Because of a tax cut for the super-wealthy that created a deficit of $1.9 trillion, and now they’ve got to go make somebody pay for it. [They] gave millionaires and billionaires excessive tax breaks, and who are they asking to pay for it? Middle class families like you, the neighborhood I grew up in. Trading Medicare and Medicaid for tax breaks, how that’s going to help anybody in this room, or most of the people you live with? How is that going to help this country?”

