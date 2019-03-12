Brzezinski Praises Pelosi for Being Against Impeaching Trump — ‘Pulling Back in Such a Brilliant Way’

During Tuesday’s “Morning Joe” on MSNBC, co-host Mika Brzezinski heaped praise on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) for saying she would not try to impeach President Donald Trump.

Brzezinski said the move by a “female in power” to say Trump is “not worth it” was “brilliant.”

“I love this from the point of view of a female in power, of a woman leader,” gushed Brzezinski. “I think this move was strategically significant because sometimes you have to dial back in order to be able to move forward. You don’t want to just push it forward all out front. And this is pulling back in such a brilliant way, ‘he’s not worth it.’”

