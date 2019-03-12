Dem Rep. Yarmuth: ‘We’re Essentially in the Beginning of an Impeachment Process’

Tuesday on CNN’s “New Day,” Rep. John Yarmuth (D-KY) predicted that despite House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) comments that impeachment of President Donald Trump “wasn’t worth it,” various House committees are already exploring the impeachment option given their hearing and investigations.

Yarmuth, who also chairs the House Budget Committee, quipped Trump also committed an impeachable offense with the budget he submitted.

“Well, first of all, I think he probably ought to be impeached because of the budget document he sent up to the Hill yesterday,” Yarmuth said. “But that’s another story.”

He went on to add that despite Pelosi’s objections to impeachment, he did see offenses committed by Trump that rose to the level of impeachment.

“You know, I think we have a situation — I fully understand where Speaker Pelosi is coming from,” he said. “She makes valid points. But in my opinion, if impeachment is to mean anything and it is in the Constitution for a reason, it is because when we see evidence of impeachable offenses, we need to start the process to remove the president from office.”

“I think we are essentially in the beginning of an impeachment process,” Yarmuth added. “The impeachment process begins with hearings — the Judiciary Committee is hold them, Intelligence, the Oversight Committee. So, we’re gathering evidence of some of the many possible impeachable offenses. I happen to believe there is sufficient evidence of abuse of power.”

Yarmuth went on to add he did not think it was a matter of whether or not impeachment would happen, but “a matter of when.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor