Flake: ‘Joe Biden Strikes Fear in a Lot of Republicans’

Tuesday on CBS’s “This Morning,” former Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ), now a CBS political commentator, named former Vice President Joe Biden as a potential 2020 presidential candidate that Republicans should have the most concern.

Flake shared that Biden “strikes fear in a lot of Republicans” in a possible matchup with President Donald Trump.

“Joe Biden strikes fear in a lot of Republicans,” Flake stated. “He can speak to those states that President Trump won — in the Rust Belt in particular. And he’s seen as more of a centrist. He was a Senator for 30-some years. He knows how to work with the Senate, with the Congress, and I think that’s certainly one that worries Republicans.”

