GOP Appropriations Rep. Fleischmann: Wall Funding ‘Will Get Done’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” House Appropriations Committee member and Homeland Security Subcommittee Ranking Member Chuck Fleischmann (R-TN) stated that Democrats will have to compromise on border wall funding and “It will get done.”

Co-host Sandra Smith asked, “Does it have any chance of passing in a Democratic-controlled House?”

Fleischmann answered, “Absolutely. There’s no reason that we won’t get border funding, and I will tell you why. The Democrats have other priorities than we do, but we have the Senate. We have the White House. The Democrats only control one-third of the process. So, if they’re going to want to get their other domestic spending needs addressed, they will have to compromise, as they did last time, on the wall and on border funding. It will get done.”

