Greenpeace Co-founder: ‘Climate Crisis’ Not Only ‘Fake News’ — ‘It’s Fake Science’

Patrick Moore, the co-founder of Greenpeace, appeared Tuesday on “Fox & Friends” to discuss Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s (D-NY) Green New Deal.

Moore, who called Ocasio-Cortez a “pompous little twit,” slammed the so-called “climate crisis,” calling it “fake news” and “fake science.”

“[Ocasio-Cortez] really rubbed me the wrong way when she said she’s the boss because she can make up a proposal that’s completely ridiculous and no one else did,” Moore said. “That is what is wrong about this. In fact, the whole climate crisis as they call it is not only fake news, it’s fake science. There is no climate crisis. There is weather and climate all around the world, and in fact, carbon dioxide is the main building block in all life.”

Moore admitted climate change is real and has been happening since the beginning of time, but said it is not dangerous and is not man-made.

“There is nothing to be afraid of. … Most of the scientists who are saying it’s a crisis are on perpetual government grants,” he added.

