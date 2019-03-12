Inslee: I’m Challenging Other 2020 Candidates to Vow to Eliminate Filibuster

On Tuesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “All In,” 2020 presidential candidate Washington Governor Jay Inslee (D) stated that he is challenging other 2020 candidates to vow to eliminate the filibuster.

Inslee said, “[W]e have to get rid of the filibuster. The filibuster will stop us in our tracks. It is a vestige of an Antebellum era. It is an antiquated thing that will stop us from saving the planet. So, that needs to go, and I’m challenging the other people aspiring to this office to agree with me that they will agree to get rid of the filibuster. This is absolutely necessary if we’re going to defeat this beast, and it is time to shake up DC, and one of the ways to shake it up is to end the filibuster and have majority rule like Americans deserve. Only then can we fight climate change, and that’s job number one to get this thing done.”

