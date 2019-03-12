Rahm Emanuel on Potential Biden 2020 Run: ‘Concern’ Is He Doesn’t Represent ‘Enough Change’

Tuesday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel (D) weighed in on former Vice President Joe Biden possibly entering the 2020 presidential race.

Emanuel said Biden would be a “tremendous” candidate, but would need to focus on building to the future rather than restoration.

“He doesn’t need name ID,” Emanuel advised. “He shouldn’t run too early. He should actually, as he did when he went to NATO, [speak] in a large way about America’s role in the world.

He added, “The concern I have for Joe is it looks a little too restoration, and not enough change.”

