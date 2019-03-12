Sarah Sanders on Breitbart Exclusive: Trump Wants a Merit-Based Immigration System

Tuesday on Fox News Channel’s “Outnumbered Overtime With Harris Faulkner,” White House press secretary Sarah Sanders commented on President Donald Trump in an interview with Breitbart News, noting that he does not want immigrants coming to the United States to be dependent on welfare programs.

Sanders said, “Let’s first and foremost start with the fact that America is the most generous and hospitable country on the face of the planet. We help millions of people all over the globe, whether it’s bringing them into our country or helping them in their home countries. The president doesn’t want to stop doing that. But what he doesn’t want to do is bring people in that would forever —if you read the full context of the quote, he says it would be dependent on the government for the next 50 years. We have trillions of dollars in debt. Frankly, the system we have right now is unsustainable. We don’t have the resources to care for our veterans the way that we should. We don’t have the resources to care for Americans the way that we should.”

She added, “The president has long talks about that he wants a merit-based system. That hasn’t changed.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN