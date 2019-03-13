Coons: Biden ‘All But Certain He’s Going to Run’ for President

Wednesday, Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) said on CNN’s “New Day” that he is “confident” and “optimistic” former Vice President Joe Biden is going to enter the 2020 presidential race.

Coons put the chances Biden announces a run at “95 percent,” saying Biden wants everything to be in order before making the final decision.

“He’s told me that he is all but certain he’s going to run,” Coons told host John Berman.

He added, “I expect him to run looking forward, on setting us on a path towards making America work again, pulling us together, not cracking apart the divisions in our country as President Trump does, but seeing our divisions, knowing who we are, and inspiring us to pull together and to strengthen our place on the world stage, to restore respect for the presidency and to be able to actually make Congress and our government work again.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent