Dem Sen. Blumenthal: ‘Manafort Caught a Break’ with Overall Sentence

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports,” Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) stated that “Paul Manafort caught a break” in the overall sentence he received. Blumenthal further stated that Judge Amy Berman Jackson didn’t commit a “miscarriage of justice” like Judge T.S. Ellis did, but Jackson could have been harder on Manafort.

Blumenthal said, “Looking at the totality of what he did, and the totality of the sentences, both last week and now, Paul Manafort caught a break. This overall sentence is exceedingly lenient, probably excessively so, in my view.”

He added, “[T]he miscarriage of justice, as I’ve called it repeatedly, really occurred in the Eastern District of Virginia, not today in her courtroom. She did her best to be fair and factual. … But, she could have been tougher, and she tried to be balanced and fair.”

