Elizabeth Warren: Amazon, Google, Facebook ‘Need to Be Broken Apart’ — ‘They Behave Like Monopolists’

Wednesday, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) appeared on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” to discuss her proposal to break apart tech companies Amazon, Google and Facebook.

Co-host Willie Geist asked Warren if she sees the three companies as monopolies.

The 2020 presidential hopeful responded that Amazon, Google and Facebook “behave like monopolists,” and reiterating they “ought to be broken apart.”

“[L]et’s put it this way — they are huge,” Warren told Geist. “They have market dominance and they behave like monopolists. And that’s a big part of the reason they need to be broken apart. Look at what happened with Facebook. I don’t know about you, but a lot of people are really uneasy about how Facebook handles their data.”

She explained, “The platforms will still be there. What will be different is that the companies that are selling on those platforms will be in a real marketplace where they compete straight up, based on price and service and quality of goods, not having the platform owner able to come in and have this enormous advantage to be able to scoop up all the business and kill off the little businesses, the entrepreneurs and the startups.”

