Elizabeth Warren Has ‘Zero’ Sympathy for People Involved in Alleged Fraudulent Entry into Colleges

Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) commented on the college admissions scandal in which the Justice Department has charged several wealthy parents.

Co-host Mika Brzezinski asked, “So as a parent, how much sympathy would you have for these parents who are embroiled in this alleged cheating scandal?”

Warren replied, “Zero.”

While she was a professor at Harvard University, Warren exaggerated claims about her Native American heritage.

