Elizabeth Warren: ‘I Don’t Know’ if Bill Clinton Should Have Left Office After Lewinsky Affair

Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), a candidate for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, was asked by show co-host Mika Brzezinski about the affair former President Bill Clinton had with then-White House intern Monica Lewinsky.

Brzezinski asked the Massachusetts Democrat if she thought Clinton should have stepped aside after the affair, to which Warren replied she didn’t know.

Partial transcript as follows:

BRZEZINSKI: Should Bill Clinton have left office after having an affair with a much younger staffer in the White House? WARREN: I don’t know. I can’t go back and litigate the 1990s. That one — that one is beyond me. BRZEZINSKI: Did the 1990s get us here, though, to an extent? WARREN: Of course it did. And — but I don’t have the time machine to go back and change the ’90s. All I can do is change this world going forward.

