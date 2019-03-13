Hoyer: If Howard Schultz Runs for President as an Independent, It Will Hurt Democrats

Wednesday on Fox News Channel’s “Your World,” House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) warned a third-party run by former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz could risk Democrats losing the 2020 presidential election.

Hoyer predicted if he ran, he would siphon votes away from the eventual Democratic presidential nominee and give President Donald Trump a winning re-election bid.

“I think if Howard Schultz ran as an independent, it would hurt Democrats,” Hoyer said. “I think, for the most part, he is supportive of Democratic issues. And if we split our vote, the chances of Trump winning are better, assuming he’s the Republican candidate. And I don’t think that’s a result that Schultz wants. And so I have said publicly that I would hope he would not run, or, if he runs, he runs as a Democrat. I think he is a Democrat. I think he supports Democratic policies. And if he runs as an independent, I think he’s going to undermine what he believes in and his objective.”

