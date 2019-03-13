Lindsey Graham: Pardoning Manafort ‘Would Be Seen as a Political Disaster for President’

Wednesday, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) told reporters if President Donald Trump pardoned Paul Manafort, who was his campaign chairman from June to August 2016, it would be seen as a “political disaster.”

Graham said, “Pardoning Manafort would be seen as a political disaster for the President. There may come a day down the road after the politics have changed, that you would want to consider an application for him like everybody else, but now would be a disaster.”

