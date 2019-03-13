McDaniel: Biggest Issue of 2020 Will Be More Government vs. Liberty

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Cuomo Primetime,” RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel said that she thinks the biggest deciding issue of the 2020 election will be whether people want a party that’s for more government or one that’s for more liberty.

Host Chris Cuomo asked, “Biggest thing that 2020 will be decided on, your perspective?”

McDaniel answered, “I think, are you going to go for a party that is expanding government, and [that says] government has all the solutions, or are you going to go for the party that’s for liberty, and continuing the American dream? And that’s what our party stands for.”

