Schiff: Congress Would Take a Look at Mueller’s Evidence ‘if Necessary’

In a Wednesday appearance on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) said that if FBI special counsel Robert Mueller finds no collusion involving President Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential election that Congress would subpoena his evidence and look at it.

“We’re certainly considering whatever is necessary to make sure that this is not buried, that the public gets to see this report,” Schiff outlined. “And more than that, that we have access in Congress to the underlying evidence. So, yes we will subpoena it if necessary. I will certainly recommend that we bring Bob Mueller in to testify, that we take it to court if necessary. And I do want to make one further point, and that is this: I fully concur with what the speaker said regarding impeachment. That, however, does not let the Justice Department off the hook.”

He continued, “If the Justice Department takes the position that you can’t indict a sitting president but we’re not going to share the evidence with Congress that it would need to determine whether impeachment is warranted, that amounts to immunity for the president. And when the speaker says the evidence is going to have to be clear and compelling, that doesn’t obviate the need for the Justice Department to present to Congress that evidence.”

The congressman later said if neither Mueller nor Congress finds “sufficient evidence,” they will end the conversation about impeachment. He then added there may still be “grounds for removal of office” or indictment after leaving the White House for possibly being “compromised by a foreign power.”

“If there’s insufficient evidence in the Mueller report and we’re not able to produce sufficient evidence in our own investigation, that ends the inquiry,” Schiff stated. “There may be grounds for removal of office or there may be grounds for indictment after he leaves office that the Congress discovers. One of the issues that we’re looking at, which the Mueller report may not cover, is whether the Russians were laundering money for the Trump Organization.”

