Watch: Tucker Carlson Hammers ‘Enthusiastic Bigot’ Media Matters Head Angelo Carusone

Wednesday on Fox News Channel’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” host Tucker Carlson went on the offensive against Media Matters for America president Angelo Carusone, who Carlson labeled an “enthusiastic bigot” for once running what he called a “racist blog.”

Carlson had been under fire after Media Matters “unearthed” remarks the Fox News host made while calling into the “Bubba the Love Sponge Show” going back more than a decade ago. Carlson first criticized MSNBC’s Chris Hayes, who recently had Carusone on his “All In” program.

“Chris Hayes is an anchor over on MSNBC — the one with the glasses,” Carlson said. “Hayes’ political views aren’t very interesting: Cringing hipster sensitivity, burnished with low-grade academic buzzwords. Pretty banal stuff. But Hayes always seemed like a decent guy personally. He didn’t seem like a hater. It was hard to imagine him promoting open racism and antisemitism, or at least it was, until the other night. That’s when Hayes invited a man called Angelo Carusone onto his show.”

Carlson rehashed Carusone’s numerous blog posts that have been called into question, noting that Carusone has accused others of “bigotry.”

“Carusone runs Media Matters,” he continued. “Almost every day, he issues outraged press releases accusing other people of bigotry. And yet, because everything is irony, Carusone is himself an enthusiastic bigot. We know this because he’s written about it extensively.”

