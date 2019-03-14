Dem Rep. Castro: ‘It’ll Be Very Significant for the Courts’ to See Both Chambers Rejected Emergency Declaration

On Thursday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Rachel Maddow Show,” Representative Joaquin Castro (D-TX) stated that he believes it will be “very significant” for the courts to see that both the House and the Senate voted against President Trump’s national emergency declaration.

Castro said, “I think it’ll be very significant for the courts, and perhaps the Supreme Court, if it reviews this, to see that both chambers of Congress, one Republican chamber in the Senate, one Democratic chamber in the House of Representatives, both voted to terminate President Trump’s emergency declaration. Because we don’t believe that it’s legal, and because there is no emergency on our southern border.”

