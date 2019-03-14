Dem Rep. Castro Urges GOP, Dems to ‘Fight Back’ Against Trump’s ‘Enormous’ ‘Power Grab’

Thursday, Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-TX) reacted to the 59-41 Senate vote to overturn President Donald Trump’s national emergency border declaration.

A dozen Republican senators voted with Democrats.

Castro said, “I absolutely would urge House leadership, I hope to work with Speaker Pelosi and others, Steny Hoyer, on taking a vote on this, assuming the president vetoes this as he said he’s going to do. This is the most constitutional vote we have taken in a generation on the balance of powers between the presidency and Congress. If we don’t stand up together as Republicans and Democrats and fight back against this power grab, then 20 years from now we’ll be talking about this moment that the presidency usurped enormous power from the Congress.”

