Schultz Warns the U.S. Could ‘End Up with Socialism’ if a Dem Wins 2020

Possible independent 2020 presidential hopeful Howard Schultz cautioned the nation against electing another Democrat with how far the party continues to shift to the left.

The former Starbucks CEO voiced his concern Thursday on with President Donald Trump and opined the country could not handle six more years of him as president but said electing Democrats would result in “socialism in America.”

“[T]he Democrats are shifting so far to the left that … unless there’s some sense brought into the party, we’re going to end up with socialism in America if a Democrat should win,” Schultz told Hugh Hewitt., host of “The Hugh Hewitt Show.”

He added, “I don’t want to see that happen.”

