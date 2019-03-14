Schumer: We Intend to Have More Votes on Emergency Declaration

During a press conference on Thursday, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) stated that Senate Democrats intend to bring the resolution against President Trump’s national emergency declaration up for further votes.

Schumer said, “[T]he president will first veto it. It goes to the House. It won’t have the 2/3ds. But I believe the law allows us to bring it up every six months, and certainly, we would intend to do that.”

Schumer then responded to a question on what would be the point of bringing the resolution up again by stating, “The point of defending the checks and balances that the Founding Fathers put so exquisitely into our government? We’ve got to defend it ten times, even if they knock it down, in hopes of winning the eleventh.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett