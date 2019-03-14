Vanity Fair’s Hagan on Beto O’Rourke: ‘He’s Like a Charisma Candidate’

During Thursday’s “New Day” on CNN, Vanity Fair special correspondent Joe Hagan discussed his profile on former Rep. Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke (D-TX) in-which the newly announced 2020 presidential hopeful said that he was “born” to run for president.

Hagan said he spent some days with O’Rourke and he described the failed Senate candidate as “a regular guy,” “down to earth” and “charismatic.”

“He is sort of undefined right now,” Hagan stated. “He’s like a charisma candidate.”

He added, “There is a real kind of realness to him. Now, how will that translate on the national stage? And we don’t know that, but his connection with people was something that even seemed to surprise him. You know, that he had sort of been gifted with this, you know, connection. … The longer he can stay undefined the better it is for him.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent