CNN’s Symone Sanders: ‘Donald Trump Is a White Nationalist’

Friday on CNN’s “The Lead,” network political commentator Symone Sanders reacted to President Donald Trump’s statements on white nationalism one day after the mass shooting at two New Zealand mosques that left 49 dead.

When asked if white nationalism is a rising threat, Trump said, “I don’t, really. It’s a small group of people that have very, very serious problems. I guess, if you look at what happened in New Zealand, perhaps that’s a case.”

Sanders said, “White supremacist and white nationalism is about an ideology. The ideology, one of the main, core pieces of white nationalism, is to curb non-white immigration. That’s one of the main policy priorities that white nationalists advocate for—stopping the changing demographics.”

She continued, “If some of this sounds familiar to people at home, these are things that Stephen Miller, who works for President Trump and in charge of putting together policies in this White House, he has espoused.”

She added, “I believe Donald Trump is a white nationalist. I believe he has allied himself with white supremacist ideology for the very reason, given the policies he has advocated for. He said, just in the remarks in Oval Office, that invaders are coming, these criminals. He is other people, and that type of language is dangerous.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN