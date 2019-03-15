Dem Rep. Castro: ‘Cost’ of Trump’s ‘Intolerance’ Is ‘Part of What We See Today’ with NZ Terror Attack

"There is a price for the President's rhetoric," says Rep. @JoaquinCastrotx . "In this case, you had the shooter himself, who said that he had listened to Donald Trump's rhetoric. And the President ... has shown intolerance ... there is a cost to that." https://t.co/we21x9dgwD pic.twitter.com/ZjlGXVEJNe

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Situation Room,” Representative Joaquin Castro (D-TX) stated that there is a “cost” to President Trump showing “intolerance,” and that cost is “part of what we see today, that there are people out there, who are unstable, that will be inspired by that and then take action, and in this case, shoot people and kill people.”

Castro said, “[I]t’s a horrible tragedy, the shooting in New Zealand, and it represents what happens when you have a climate of fear and intolerance. And in this case, you had the shooter himself, who said that he had listened to Donald Trump’s rhetoric. And the president, as you all mentioned, has shown intolerance, trying to pass — trying to put forward a Muslim travel ban, talking about both sides being good people in Charlottesville. And there is a cost to that, and the cost is what we see — part of what we see today, that there are people out there, who are unstable, that will be inspired by that and then take action, and in this case, shoot people and kill people.”

