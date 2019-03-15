Maher: When Obama Didn’t Say ‘Terrorism,’ ‘It Was Like the End of the World’

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher stated that President Trump hasn’t said “terrorism” in reference to the New Zealand terror attack, and “when Obama didn’t say the word terrorism,” “It was like the end of the world.”

Maher said, “Trump has yet to say, ‘terrorism.’ We had that book I showed last week, if Obama did it. I remember when Obama didn’t say the word terrorism, and Fox News canceled news. It was like the end of the world. What’s going on there? And how come — it always seems like when a white guy does the shooting, it’s not terrorism.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett