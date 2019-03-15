MSNBC’s Deutsch: ‘I Certainly Hope’ Trump Doesn’t Pull Back on Condemning New Zealand Attack Because It’s Against Muslims

MSNBC contributor Donny Deutsch reacted Friday on “Morning Joe” to the mass shootings at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, that killed at least 49 people.

Deutsch hoped out loud that President Donald Trump fully condemns the attack rather than pulling back because of a disdain for Muslims, saying the president has used “dog whistles” in the past.

“I’m going to be curious to see President Trump’s reaction,” he stated. “Obviously, he’ll condemn it, but his reactions when it’s a hate crime against Muslims or some of the groups that he has exploited with his dog whistles. And I certainly hope it’s a full-hearted, angry condemnation, and not in any way a pulled-back condemnation because Muslims were the target.”

