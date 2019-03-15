NYC Mayor De Blasio on 2020 Presidential Run: ‘I Have Not Ruled It Out’

Friday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio discussed his possible 2020 presidential aspirations.

De Blasio told co-host Willie Geist that he wasn’t ruling it out, but added that his primary objective was to influence economic policies.

“I have not ruled it out and I’ll be up in New Hampshire this weekend talking to folks up there and talking about the very same point I made that if more and more money is concentrated more and more in the hands of the 1 percent, and working people aren’t getting their fair share, we have to be able to say out loud there is plenty of money,” de Blasio said. “It’s just in the wrong hands, but we need policies that are actually going to change that.”

“When I was in South Carolina, I talked to a variety of audiences, and I’ve got to tell you — they want Democrats to respond to this point,” he said. “They want Democrats to stop being mealy-mouthed and halfway on this point. They want Democrats to be honest about the fact that policies have made the 1 percent richer than ever before. And we’ve got to reverse them. And I think there’s a lot of support for that idea.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor