NYT’s Wajahat Ali: White Supremacists See Trump as an ‘Enabler and an Ally’ for ‘Poisonous Ideology’

Friday on CNN’s “Newsroom,” New York Times op-ed writer Wajahat Ali attempted to connect President Donald Trump’s rhetoric to the mass shooting at two New Zealand mosques that left 49 dead.

Ali said, “First of all, he hasn’t called it a terrorist attack yet. Secondly, the shooter in his manifesto said Donald Trump is a symbol of white pride, and we share a common purpose. What is a common purpose that a white supremacist could share with Donald Trump? Also, we know that Daily Stormer, the number one white supremacist website in America, sees Donald Trump as an ally, so does David Duke of the KKK, so does Richard Spencer of the alt-right movement. Why are all these groups and also the shooter seeing Donald Trump as a blunt instrument, as an enabler and ally for their poisonous ideology? A question I have for American viewers on the fence.”

