O’Rourke Aiming for ‘Universal Guaranteed’ Health Care, Taxing the Wealthier at Higher Rate

Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-TX), who recently entered the crowded 2020 Democratic primary field, on Friday discussed his policies, saying his goal would be “universal guaranteed” health care and raising taxes on the wealthiest in the United States of America.

“The goal should be universal guaranteed high-quality health care,” O’Rourke told CBS’s Gayle King in an interview for “This Morning.” “I think we complement, supplement those who have private employer insurance with the ability to be covered under Medicare.”

The failed Senate candidate added that Medicare for All was a “possible path.”

King then shifted to taxes, asking O’Rourke if he planned to raise taxes on the wealthy.

“Yes,” he replied. “I think corporations should be asked to pay a greater share into the success of this country. I think the wealthiest at a time of historic income inequality should be asked to pay a greater share.”

