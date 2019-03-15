O’Rourke: ‘Beyond the Shadow of a Doubt’ That Trump Attempted to Collude and Obstruct

During an interview broadcast on Friday’s “CBS This Morning,” 2020 presidential candidate former Representative Beto O’Rourke (D-TX) stated that it is “beyond the shadow of a doubt” that President Trump at least attempted to collude and to obstruct justice, but that the election is “perhaps…the best way for us to resolve these outstanding questions.”

Co-host Gayle King asked O’Rourke if he still believes President Trump should be impeached.

O’Rourke answered, “It’s beyond the shadow of a doubt to me, that, if there was not collusion, there was at least the effort to collude with a foreign power, beyond the shadow of a doubt that, if there was not obstruction of justice, there certainly was the effort to obstruct justice. Whether that’s firing James Comey, the principal investigator into what happened in the 2016 election, or in the light of day, tweeting to your attorney general, as President Trump did, to end the Russia investigation.”

He added, “How Congress chooses to address those set of facts, and the findings, which I believe we are soon to see from the Mueller report, is up to them. I think the American people are going to have a chance to decide this at the ballot box in November 2020, and perhaps that’s the best way for us to resolve these outstanding questions.”

