Pompeo: Antisemitic Remarks by Congressional Dems Hurt the U.S.-Israeli Relationship

In an interview that aired on Friday’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo suggested there could be a possible impact on U.S.-Israeli relations given remarks from congressional Democrats like Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) some have said were antisemitic.

“Fox & Friends” co-host Brian Kilmeade asked Pompeo if he worried about those remarks.

“I do,” he replied. “I worry about it for multiple reasons. Not just the relationship between these two democracies, but I worry about it because it undermines why we began today. The protection of the dignity and rights and the religious freedom of every human being, so when I hear antisemitic remarks, it saddens me, and I know it undermines what is the greatest about the United States of America.”

