Cardin: I Think the DNC Should Do Debates ‘On All News Networks’

On Saturday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Cavuto Live,” Senator Ben Cardin (D-MD) stated that he thinks the DNC should have debates “on all news networks.”

Cardin said, “I really do think we should participate on all news networks. So, I happen to believe it’s good to appear on different shows. I appreciate the opportunity I’ve had on Fox. I’ve been on your Sunday show, and I appreciate the way that Chris Wallace handles those interviews. So, I think it’s important for everyone to be able to hear different views.”

