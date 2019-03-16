Jackson Lee on Reparations: Discussion ‘Long Overdue’ Relating to Enslaved People, Slaves

Saturday on MSNBC’s “AM Joy,” Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX) participated in a segment featuring a discussion about reparations for the enslavement of those of African descent in American.

Jackson Lee explained her legislation, which begins a “long overdue” discussion about the topic.

“[T]his discussion is long overdue as it relates to enslaved people and slaves in the United States,” Jackson Lee said. “Four million Africans were enslaved here in the United States. One million African-Americans have been incarcerated across this nation.”

According to Jackson Lee, her H.R. 40 bill was introduced on the first day of Congress in 2019 to create a commission to study reparations.

“They understand it is long overdue for a national dialogue dealing with Africans, African-Americans as slaves,” she said. “This was an institutionalized and condoned action by the government from 1619 to 1865. De jure and de facto acts have shown the impact on African-Americans.”

