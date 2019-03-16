Jeb: ‘Our Friends No Longer Believe That They Can Trust the U.S.’

Jeb Bush tells @davidaxelrod that President Trump falls short in "symbolic" presidential duties. “It’s important during national tragedies, it’s important in moments of crisis, it’s important in the day-to-day creation of culture that helps sustain us.” https://t.co/ukrUaW0A05 pic.twitter.com/jlHIBdVAIN

During a portion of an interview set to air on Saturday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Axe Files,” former Florida Governor and 2016 presidential candidate Jeb Bush praised some of President Trump’s policies, but criticized his foreign policy approach as a “really dangerous” one that has undermined trust in the U.S. and “emboldened” its enemies.

Jeb began by saying he agrees with Trump’s tax cuts, regulatory reforms, and judicial picks.

He continued, “Where I think the president — it’s a work in progress, would be on the trade issues. … And then on foreign policy, again, we haven’t had a major crisis to deal with, but this unilateralism or go-it-alone-ism, I think is really dangerous. Our friends no longer believe that they can trust the United States, and our enemies, in many cases, feel emboldened by this approach. I think it defies the…bipartisan consensus on foreign policy that has, by and large, kept America safe.”

(h/t Mediaite)

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett