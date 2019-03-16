Schatz: Republicans ‘Are Coming After Your Medicare and Your Medicaid’ to Pay for Tax Cuts

"Republicans are all about tax cuts and paying for it by cutting health care. And Democrats want to expand health care coverage, invest in students, and protect the air we breathe and the water that we drink. It’s that simple." — @SenBrianSchatz pic.twitter.com/iMCpMKXOJv

During Friday’s Democratic Weekly Address, Senator Brian Schatz (D-HI) commented on President Trump’s budget proposal and stated that Republicans are trying to pay for their tax cuts “by going after your health care.”

Schatz said, “Republicans really are coming after your Medicare and your Medicaid. This isn’t a campaign slogan or an overstatement. It’s right there in the budget that the president released this week. It’s got $1.5 trillion in cuts to Medicaid, and $845 billion in cuts to Medicare. And what’s interesting is that these cuts add up to about $2.3 trillion, which is literally the same amount that the tax cuts that the Republicans just gave to the wealthiest Americans last year. … And so, now they’re trying to pay for it by going after your health care.”

He continued that the budget has cuts to Social Security, student loan programs, programs for the poor, and the EPA that are “totally unacceptable.”

Schatz concluded, “Republicans are all about tax cuts, and paying for it by cutting health care. And Democrats want to expand healthcare coverage, invest in students, and protect the air we breathe and the water that we drink. It’s that simple.”

