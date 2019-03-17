Beto O’Rourke: Recognizing Advantages as a White Male, Ensuring Opportunity for All Big Part of My Campaign

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke acknowledged he has benefitted from being a white man, therefore he wants to make ensuring opportunity for all a “big part” of his campaign.

O’Rourke said, “I would never begin by saying I’m at any disadvantage at all.”

He continued, “As a white man who has had privileges that others could not depend on or take for granted, I’ve clearly had advantages over the course of my life. I think recognizing that and understanding that others have not, doing everything I can to ensure that there is opportunity and the possibility for advancement and advantage for everyone is a big part of this campaign and a big part of the people who comprise this campaign.”

