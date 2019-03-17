Klobuchar: ‘We Need Universal Healthcare in This Country’

While speaking to a crowd in Cedar Rapids, IA, 2020 presidential hopeful Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) called for “universal healthcare” in the United States, saying she wanted the public option system that former President Barack Obama sought in the past but failed to get Congress to pass it as a part of the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.

“We need universal healthcare in this country, right,” Klobuchar said to applause. “Health care shouldn’t be a privilege. That means the most immediate way to do this is a public option, something that Barack Obama wanted to do … a public option with either with Medicaid or Medicare that would bring the prices down for everyone. We need to take on the pharmaceutical crisis and bring down the cost of prescription drugs.”

