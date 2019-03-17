Landrieu: Trump Making it OK to Judge People Based on Race, Creed, Color, Sexual Orientation

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” the former Mayor of New Orleans Mitch Landrieu (D-LA) said President Donald Trump had created an environment in America where it is okay “to judge people based on race, creed, color, nation of origin, sexual orientation.”

Landrieu said, ‘The president’s rhetoric when we started this campaign and throughout his presidency when he calls all Muslims terrorists, Mexicans rapists, African-Americans criminals, he begins to judge people or anybody begins to judge people based on race, creed, color, nation of origin, sexual orientation, it does create in a moment in the country when there is a rise of white nationalism, kind of a patina that it’s okay to act that way. We have a huge problem in this country that we need to focus on.”

