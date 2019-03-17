Tlaib: Supporters of Border Wall Are Following a ‘White Supremacy Agenda’

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) said those who support President Donald Trump’s travel ban from high-risk countries and building a wall on the U.S. Mexico border are following the white supremacy agenda.

Host Jake Tapper asked, “You also said in a statement after the attack that you were angry at those who follow the white supremacy agenda in my own country that sends a signal across a world that massacres like this are some kind of call to action. Who were you specifically talking about?”

Tlaib said, “The ones that stay silent and the ones that support the Muslim ban. Not only once, but twice, three times did we in this nation say to the world and to everyone in this country that Muslims don’t belong here. From the fact that every time we talk about a wall, it’s not about a structure, but about xenophobia, it’s about racism. It’s a symbol in so many ways of targeting brown and black people in our country. The fact that we continue to stay silent is what’s going to make us as a country less safe. And I can tell you, it’s not just brown, black people speaking up, it’s also white Americans across this country that are very distressed and also feel less safe because we’re not speaking up against white nationalism.”

