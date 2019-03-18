Booker: Racists Think Trump Is a Racist — His ‘Language Is Causing Pain, Fear’

Monday on MSNBC’s “Hardball,” Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) said racists think President Donald Trump is a racist.

Discussing the man who allegedly killed 50 people last week at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, and citing Trump as “a symbol of renewed white identity and common purpose,” Booker said, “It’s not only hate in New Zealand, we have hate groups here. We have hate leaders, David Duke and others, that see him as their president. Here’s a guy that couldn’t condemn Nazis. Whose bigoted language from the time of the campaign—talk about pulling the race card, he came down that escalator and started talking about Mexicans and Muslims, started talking about the divisions in America.

When asked if Trump is racist, Booker said, “Racists think he’s a racist and his language hurts people. His language is causing pain, fear. The way he is talking is making people afraid. I was down at Mother Emmanuel Church. I have talked to people that are afraid in South Carolina, where there was a hate crime. People who are afraid to go worship at a mosque or a synagogue because hate is on the rise and these hate incidents are on the rise. We have a president that can’t stand up with any moral authority and remind us that injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere, and it’s despicable.”

