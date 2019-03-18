Carson: I’ve Interacted with Racist People — Trump Is Not One of Them

Monday on Fox News Channel’s “The Ingraham Angle,” HUD Secretary Ben Carson reacted to attacks on President Donald Trump proclaiming he is racist, especially in the wake of last week’s mass shooting in New Zealand.

Carson batted down those accusations by relaying his own personal interactions with Trump.

“There’s a narrative that’s being painted there,” Carson said. “You know, I’ve had an opportunity to interact with racist people throughout my life. And [Trump] is not one. He is so easy to be around. He treats you with the utmost respect. You know, I talked with early on about the plight of many people, particularly in the inner city. And the compassion that he showed is very impressive. But you know, he doesn’t wear it on his sleeve. He believes that a rising tide lifts all boats. And he doesn’t go around playing identity politics. He said, ‘Let’s just fix this so that everybody does well.’”

